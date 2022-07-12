Greg Robinson reluctantly repairs NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

In 2018, the James Webb Space Telescope, the embattled project to build an instrument that could look at the oldest stars in the universe, appeared to be derailed. second.

The parts and instruments of the telescope were complete, but they had to be assembled and tested. The launch date was slipping further into the future, and costs, already approaching $8 billion, were rising again. Congress, which has provided several large batches of funding over the years, was unhappy that NASA was asking for more money.

That’s when Gregory Robinson was asked to take over as Web Program Director.

At the time, Mr. Robinson was Associate Deputy Administrator for Programs at NASA, which put him in charge of evaluating the performance of more than 100 science missions.