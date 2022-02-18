February 20, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Greek ferry fire: Passengers evacuated as ship catches fire

Greek ferry fire: Passengers evacuated as ship catches fire

Louie Daves February 18, 2022 2 min read

On board the Euroferry Olympia were 239 passengers and 51 crew members, according to a Coast Guard statement.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or serious injuries.

The ship was sailing under the Italian flag and was northeast of the island of Ericosa near Corfu when the fire broke out.

She was on her way from Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece to Brindisi in southern Italy.

The Coast Guard received a call about the fire on the ship around 4:30 a.m. local time.

According to Reuters, most of the passengers boarded rescue ships and were taken to the neighboring island of Corfu.

In a press release Friday, the Greek Coast Guard said the process of registering and identifying the rescued passengers was underway.

A video posted on the Greek news website Proto Thema showed a 600-foot (183-meter) ferry set ablaze amid plumes of smoke. Labor Day was blasting from the loudspeakers.

A spokesperson for Grimaldi Lines, the owner of Euroferry Olympia, told Reuters that while the cause of the fire was under investigation, there were indications that it started inside the ship’s hold.

Greek public radio station ERT showed live images of boats carrying passengers arriving at the port of Corfu.

Speaking at ERT, Corfu Hospital Director Leonidas Rubatis confirmed that three passengers with minor injuries were brought in as a precaution, and that the infant was also expected to be examined as a precaution.

In 2014, 10 people were killed when it was a car carrying 466 passengers and crew caught fire While sailing from Greece to Italy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Ukraine’s president slams West’s ‘appeasement’ of Putin’s aggression

February 20, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

A Ukrainian woman teaches crisis preparedness and self-defense skills in Kiev

February 19, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

Citing US intelligence, Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

February 19, 2022 Louie Daves

You may have missed

3 min read

Ukraine’s president slams West’s ‘appeasement’ of Putin’s aggression

February 20, 2022 Louie Daves
4 min read

The film is about a gay man who was censored by the military in India

February 20, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

SEC fights back after Tesla regulator accused of sexual harassment

February 20, 2022 Iris Pearce
6 min read

Review: Space Force S2 retains comedic charm, but it’s starting to lose its luster

February 20, 2022 Cassandra Kelley