Great floods in Bangalore, South India

Bangalore (India) (AFP) – Bangalore, India’s high-tech city, was hit by heavy floods on Tuesday after several days of torrential rains in the south of the country, which had already caused dozens of deaths in the region in October.

Roads and houses were inundated as lakes in the state capital Karnataka were flooded due to three days of heavy rains.

Lifeguards were parked in inflatable boats to rescue people in danger, while buses and scooters crossed the water covering the city streets as far as they could.

“We can’t enter our house, the water is stagnant in front of her,” Ratnamma, who lives in Bangalore, told AFP.

“We have all our meals and we have been locked out of the house since last night,” he added.

According to experts, the extreme and unpredictable weather in South Asia is the result of climate change, which is exacerbated by dam construction, deforestation and other harmful activities.

In recent days, at least 30 people have been killed in flash floods in southern India, according to local newspapers.

In October, heavy rains in the coastal state of Kerala killed another 42 people, forcing authorities to suspend the annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala, considered one of the holiest sites of Hinduism.

Due to heavy rains in Chennai and Chennai city in early November, most of the main roads were flooded and trees were uprooted.

