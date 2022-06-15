“Gran Turismo” Pic release date; Neil Blomkamp Directing for Sony/Columbia – Deadline

Updated with release date and more details, 2:30 PM: Sony has set August 11, 2023, the release date for gran turcimo, Video game quote from the director Neil Blomkamp and Columbia Pictures. Jason Hall wrote the script, and PlayStation ProductionsAsad Qizilbash and Carter Swan work as producers alongside Doug Belgrade and Dana Brunetti.

Here is the updated main line: Based on a true story, the movie is the ultimate wish-fulfilling story of a teenager Gran Turismo A player whose gaming skills have won a series of Nissan competitions to become a professional racing car driver.

Previous Exclusive, May 26: Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, their latest video game and movie collaboration Unknown It grossed over $400 million at the global box office earlier this year, and is behind the wheel to shoot a movie of the popular driving game. Gran Turismo.

We hear that the project is in a very early development stage. Neil Blomkamp is being looked to for direction.

The plot of the film project is being kept under wraps, but the news comes as rumors emerged today that a TV adaptation of the racing game is also being developed and is aimed at the streaming service. These rumors are not accurate, we hear.

There is a rich history behind the game, created by Polyphony and Kazunori Yamauchi in 1997 and hailed as one of the most authentic driving simulators in its class for its focus on accurate graphics, driving physics and attention to detail in its cars, which players do to build and race. The series has sold more than 85 million copies, with the latest release, Gran Turismo 7, It hits shelves in March for PS 4 and PS 5.

Unknown, starring Tom Holland around the video game character Nathan Drake, directed by Robin Fleischer, and released on February 10. The film opened for $44 million and grossed $400.8 million worldwide.

Gran Turismo It represents one of several gaming-focused projects in the pipeline for sibling companies Sony and PlayStation Prods. In April, Takashi Docher was set to adapt the action-adventure game Ghost of Tsushimawhich has sold more than 8 million copies since its debut in July 2020.

Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation are developing the TV series the last of us For HBO, with Craig Mazin attached to writing and executive production; And the twisted metal In Peacock with Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church and Neve Campbell leading the comedy based on the original film by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Blomkamp’s Filmmaking Credits Includes Features District 9, Paradise And the chubby and recently demonicHorror Picture of 2021 written and directed by.

Eric Pedersen contributed to this report.