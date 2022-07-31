Gran Turismo Announces Partnership with Dior, Adds Special Racing Equipment and Vehicle to GT7 – GTPlanet

A surprising new collaboration has been announced in GT World Series Showdownwith luxury and fashion brand Dior joining Polyphony Digital in an extraordinary venture.

It’s Dior Couture’s first-ever virtual fashion project, with the men’s collections brand’s artistic director, Kim Jones, creating new exclusive in-game items.

Naturally, this includes the character’s clothing for the driver. You’ll be able to choose a yellow and gray racing suit that features the Dior italic pattern and Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne logo – celebrating the 30th Avenue Montaigne in Paris where Christian Dior first established the design house.

He comes with coordinating gloves and special “Diorizon” shoes, which also feature the popular diagonal pattern. The number 47 appears on clothing as well, marking the founding of Dior and its first fashion show in 1947.

Besides the clothes, there’s a car that will be available at the Hagerty Collection Legends car dealership next month.

This is a unique version of the De Tomaso Mangusta which also has a special livery. The beige and gray car has the number “47” as well as special Dior badges.

These items will become available in-game on Thursday, August 25, which instead indicates that a game update is scheduled for that date – and that should also bring what we suspect is a new circuit slated to host the final round of the round. Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Series.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Gran Turismo has collaborated with fashion brands with digital elements. The specially designed Toyota Supra GT500 is available dressed in the colors of the street fashion brand anti social clubwith a valid purchase of real-world items gives a code that allows players to download it.

