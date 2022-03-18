Gran Turismo 7 can’t run for about a day with the server still out

Sony’s newly released Gran Turismo 7 has been unplayable for about 24 hours as ongoing server maintenance continues to prevent GT7 owners from accessing the game.

The issue has reportedly been pinned to an issue with the latest patch, but there has been no other Gran Turismo update in the past 16 hours and the game is still offline.

Due to an issue with update 1.07, we will extend the server maintenance period. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this is likely to be completed. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask that you be patient while we work to resolve the issue. #GT7 – Gran Turismo March 17, 2022

Unfortunately, despite the heavy emphasis on the single player, Gran Turismo 7 requires a permanent internet connection to play. With servers unavailable, players are unable to access their personal archives and garages and cannot race, participate in licensing events, or even customize their vehicles. Only two modes are available in GT7 when the game is offline: an arcade mode with a small selection of cars, and a very whimsical and limited music rally mode.

This extended server outage follows heavy criticism by players of the latest update for a set of notable cuts in the amount of credits rewarded for certain races. Reduced payouts for a number of single-player events will make being able to afford the most expensive GT7s even more time-consuming than it used to be. GT7’s Metacritic User Rating is Currently in free fall.

These newly reduced payments also come after heavy criticism of the GT7’s stunningly aggressive micro-transaction model, which was only activated after GT7 reviews were published. While the cars in the 2017 GT Sport were offered for purchase individually (ranging from $1 to $5), the GT7 cash-for-credits solution means players tend to speed up their GT7 car collections with real money and are asked to pay up to United State. $40 for one car. these cars be Available in the game by crunching credits, but the latest update has ensured that this will take longer now.

The GT7 is under scrutiny for glaring issues with the new micro-transmission approach.

IGN’s Gran Turismo 7 review noted that its great graphics, great driving feel, and plentiful racing options helped make it the best the series has been since its PlayStation 2 dominant era, but stated that the always online single-player mode seems unnecessarily punitive.

