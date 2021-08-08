Govt-19: Johnson & Johnson India approves use of corona virus vaccine

Government Indio Announced this Saturday against the vaccine Corona virus Johnson & Johnson from US Laboratory has approved emergency use in India and added four other formulas used in the country.

“Johnson & Johnson’s single dose Govit-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in India,” Health Minister Manzuk Mandavia said on his official Twitter account.

“There are now five vaccines in India,” the minister stressed, adding that they have been approved for emergency use in the country (USA), which will “further intensify the national collective struggle against Govt-19”.

The Johnson & Johnson formula has two advantages: it is easier to store than other formulas because it does not require high temperatures, and the complete vaccine requires only a single dose.

The vaccine combines with domestic covaxin from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech; Govshield, from Astrogeneka and manufactured at the Serum Institute of India (SII); Russian formula Sputnik V and American Modern.

The latest vaccine to join the vaccine campaign in India seeks to promote a process that is criticized for its slowness, especially as this country, home to 1.35 billion people, is known as the “pharmacy in the world” and has the largest vaccine factory due to insufficient quantity.

Since India launched the campaign last January, it has managed 500 million doses, nearly 5 million in the last 24 hours, but only 110 million people have received full regulation.

To address this shortage, the country limited vaccine exports in May, authorizing the urgent use of foreign products and seizing 70% of the production of local vaccine manufacturers to distribute between states at no cost in an effort to meet domestic demand.

At the height of the second wave of the corona virus, after the Indian government effectively blocked exports from April, it has also put pressure on the international distribution system.

The COVAX program promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) has been particularly affected, with Indian production essential for the shield, especially for low-income economies.

The country, which relies on the vaccine as the only way to eradicate the disease, has been under pressure to expedite vaccination after experiencing a devastating second wave in April and May, thus avoiding possible third-wave cases.

Since then, it has had more than 400,000 infections and 4,000 deaths a day, with hospitals and crematoriums collapsing, which contrasts with the fewer than 40,000 cases and 617 deaths recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

