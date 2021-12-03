Govt-19: India announces first two cases of Omigron variant

India Announced Thursday that it had been found in its territory The first two cases of infection Omigron variant The corona virus killed more than 200,000 people in the country a few months later.

Two men, aged 66 and 46, tested positive in the southern state of Karnataka, senior health official Love Agarwal told a news conference.

“As stated in the protocol, all of their primary and secondary contacts have been contacted and are being tested,” the official said.

India has not yet imposed new restrictions on international travel, but on Monday the Ministry of Health ordered that all travelers from “dangerous countries” be subjected to mandatory checks.

Mumbai, the country’s largest city, has imposed mandatory seven-day isolation for all travelers from high-risk countries.

The Omigron variant, That First discovered in South Africa, Represents a new challenge to global efforts to fight the epidemic and many countries have re-imposed restrictions.

In India, more than 200,000 people died during a devastating wave between April and June, which engulfed hospitals and crematoriums.

