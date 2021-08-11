A man near the funeral for Govt-19 victims in New Delhi. Idris Mohammed / EFE

On a voyage through Asia, the writer Vicente Blasco Ibáñez entered the crematorium of the Indian city of Calcutta, where he lived a “subtle dream”: corpses are consumed under fire at an ancestral rite. Two hours. “I am ashamed to think that I found the show enjoyable, and despite the harsh environment I was reluctant to leave it,” he later wrote. As today, the Donetsk view of the only shared destiny that humanity is committed to continues to drive an interest in the subjugation of foreigners. Serve as a test Photos of you with burning pyres have gone around the world, Obscures the image of India. This did not happen even in the coverage of the deceased in the West, where a very moderate relationship with the Escological was maintained.

At the onset of the epidemic, the chances of developing a virus outbreak in India appeared to be high, with the subcontinent as a whole meeting conditions putting it at high risk. The first wave was controlled by severe imprisonment. Once the crisis was over, the BJP government could not take advantage of the ceasefire and expect a second. Ignoring the threat, he declared victory under the Prime Minister’s “visionary leadership” and supported the celebration of Kumbh Mela, a religious festival that attracts millions of devotees from all corners of the country. Meanwhile, the virus advanced and two new mutations appeared.

Modi’s mistakes They have exaggerated some structural deficiencies and inequalities that come from a distance that have not been resolved by previous, central and regional governments. In India, the expansion of public health has not accelerated with the spectacular economic growth that began in the 1990s. Serious contradictions are a national feature: The pharmaceutical industry produces 70% of the world’s vaccines, And until yesterday it had supplied AstraZeneca to third countries, although only 3% of the population was vaccinated.

The situation is pathetic. The published data only shows the tip of the icebergAmong other things, rural areas are left without access to hospitals. During this time, the scorching heat of May and the coming monsoon make the unhealthy conditions worse. An increase in bacteria due to high temperature and consequent diarrhea and dehydration is one of the leading causes of infant mortality. Maria de Muns, director of the Colorado de Calcutta Foundation, says these cases cannot be treated by the overcrowded health system. The effects are international. The suspension of exports ordered by the government of AstraZeneca reveals similar vulnerabilities in other regions, think of Africa.

It is necessary to rush and help India. What is happening, the severity of which is widely expressed by the media, shows the high cost of engaging in complacency, announcing early success and forgetting that fate is shared in this epidemic.

