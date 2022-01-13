Govt-19: About 250,000 new corona virus cases in India are 13% positive

The India It recorded about 250,000 infections this Thursday Corona virus, An increase of 27% compared to yesterday and 172% compared to the same day last week, causing restrictions on the structure of the third wave.

According to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health, 247,417 cases have been reported in Asia in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of cases diagnosed since the onset of the epidemic to 36.2 million.

This is the highest number of cases since May 21 last year India It barely recovered from a severe second wave that caused a health decline.

The positive rate in Asia also rose sharply to 13.11% today and 1.1% on December 30.

India It recorded 380 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of officially recognized deaths to 485,035, as well as 5,488 cases of Omigron variant first detected in India last December.

Restrictions when cases increase

Although the Director of the Medical Research Council of India (ICMR) Balram Bhargava said at a press conference yesterday that the initial data collected by other countries was that the severity of the Omigron variant was low, the rapid rise in cases was causing concern to the authorities. Fewer hospitals are needed.

Many states have responded to the increase in cases by imposing restrictions such as New Delhi, where authorities have closed restaurants and offices in addition to imposing night curfews.

However, organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (IFCR) have pointed out that the increase in cases due to the variability of infections could lead to the collapse of health systems similar to those already affected in South Asian countries. The India Or Nepal last year.

The India It became a global hub of epidemic in May 2021, during a catastrophic second wave that brought the nation of 1.35 billion people to the peak of more than 400,000 epidemics and more than 4,500 deaths a day, completing the country’s infrastructural health and causing shortages. Oxygen and hospital beds.

The India Has given 1,546 million doses against Corona virus, And 644 million people have a complete immunization schedule, according to the official Govt site.

(With information from EFE)

Our podcast

“Vital space”: The first case of “fluorona” was detected in Israel, simultaneously with Govt-19 and influenza infections. How does this occur and what is the severity? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains.

All newsletter about corona virus

COVID-19 keeps everyone alert. Registration In our newsletter you will find all about corona virus, the most relevant daily data in the country and in the world about the progress of the virus and the fight against its spread.