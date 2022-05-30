May 30, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 29

The International spread of corona virus This has been going on for more than two years, and countries are going through different realities as new mutations in the virus emerge and the vaccination program progresses in the world. In which May 29, in India As described by health officials, 2,848 new Covid-19 patients and 14 deaths have been recorded.

To date, A total of 43,154,737 people in India are affected by corona And 524,586 died.

India is the second most affected country by corona. The top ten lists are compiled as follows: United States (85,715,880 cases), India (43,154,737 cases), Brazil (30,976,406 cases), France (29,479,438 cases), Germany (26,286,888 cases), United Kingdom (22,277,696 cases), Russia (18,324,036 cases), South Korea (18,080,323 cases) Italy (17,388,877 cases), Turkey (15,070,864 cases).

Govt 19 vaccination in India from May 29th

Campaign of Corona virus vaccine In India it has reached a total of 1,930,645,136 used till May 29. Of that number, 1,010,876,641 received a single dose, while 886,749,725 received a single dose. Of these doses, 78.05% of people received the first vaccine, while 68.46% had already received both drugs. In addition, 2.55% already have a booster.

Depending on the level of immunization of the population, India It ranks 90th with 1,930,645,136 doses. The list of top 10 countries is as follows: Malt (1,332,885); Chili (56,712,252); Brunei (1,149,590); Maldives (942,138); Taste (6,840,251); Singapore (14,088,862); Iceland (850,505); United Arab Emirates (24,853,927); South Korea (126,985,124); Cuba (27,875,247)

Considering the population density, 68.46% shows two levels India, Ranked 76th in the world. The following countries top this list: Taste (99.99%); Malt (99.99%); Brunei (99.99%); Maldives (99.99%); United Arab Emirates (98.34%); Chili (96.3%); Samoa (95.41%); Cambodia (91.39%); China (91.17%); Singapore (90.12%).

