Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 28

The International spread of corona virus This has been going on for more than two years, and countries are going through different realities as new mutations in the virus emerge and the vaccination program progresses in the world. In which May 28, in India As described by health officials, 3,389 new Covid-19 patients and 33 deaths have been recorded.

To date, A total of 43,151,889 people in India are affected by corona And 524,572 deaths.

India is the second most affected country by corona. The top ten lists are compiled as follows: United States (85,711,442 cases), India (43,151,889 cases), Brazil (30,945,384 cases), France (29,462,998 cases), Germany (26,280,221 cases), United Kingdom (22,277,696 cases), Russia (18,319,848 cases), South Korea (18,067,669 cases), Italy (17,373,741 cases), Turkey (15,070,000 cases).

Govt 19 vaccination in India from 28 May

Campaign of Corona virus vaccine In India it has reached a total of 1,929,071,592 used till May 28. Of that number, 1,010,616,593 received a single dose, while 885,750,071 received two doses. From these levels, 78.03% of people have received the first vaccine, while 68.39% have already received both drugs. In addition, 2.53% already have a booster.

Depending on the level of immunization of the population, India It ranks 90th with 1,929,071,592 used doses. The list of top 10 countries is as follows: Malt (1,331,811); Chili (56,712,252); Brunei (1,149,590); Maldives (942,138); Taste (6,839,644); Singapore (14,088,862); Iceland (850,505); United Arab Emirates (24,846,493); South Korea (126,963,539); Cuba (27,865,997)

Considering the population density, 68.39% shows two levels India, Ranked 76th in the world. The following countries top this list: Taste (99.99%); Malt (99.99%); Brunei (99.99%); Maldives (99.99%); United Arab Emirates (98.34%); Chili (96.3%); Samoa (95.41%); Cambodia (91.39%); China (91.17%); Singapore (90.12%).