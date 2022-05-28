Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 27

The International spread of corona virus This has been going on for more than two years, and countries are going through different realities as new mutations in the virus emerge and the vaccination program progresses in the world. In which May 27, in India As described by health officials, 2,467 new Covid-19 patients and 14 deaths have been recorded.

To date, A total of 43,148,500 people in India are affected by corona And 524,539 died.

India is the second most affected country by corona. The top ten lists are compiled as follows: United States (85,630,107 cases), India (43,148,500 cases), Brazil (30,921,145 cases) France (29,439,416 cases), Germany (26,254,124 cases), United Kingdom (22,276,975 cases), Russia (18,315,292 cases), South Korea (18,053,287 cases), Italy (17,355,119 cases) Turkey (15,068,017 cases).

Govt 19 vaccination in India from 27 May

Campaign of Corona virus vaccine In India it has reached a total of 1,927,492,886 used till 27th May. Of that number, 1,010,349,257 received a single dose, while 884,740,081 received two doses. From these levels, 78.01% of the population received the first vaccine, while 68.31% already received both drugs. In addition, 2.5% already have a booster.

Depending on the level of immunization of the population, India It ranks 89th with 1,927,492,886 used doses. The list of top 10 countries is as follows: Malt (1,330,780); Chili (56,521,786); Brunei (1,149,590); Maldives (942,138); Taste (6,833,570); Singapore (14,088,862); Iceland (850,505); United Arab Emirates (24,840,405); South Korea (126,883,340); Cuba (27,857,243)

Considering the population density, 68.31% shows two levels India, Ranked 75th in the world. The following countries top this list: Taste (99.99%); Malt (99.99%); Brunei (99.99%); Maldives (99.99%); United Arab Emirates (98.34%); Chili (96.28%); Samoa (95.41%); Cambodia (91.39%); China (91.1%); Singapore (90.12%).