May 25, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 24

Byron Rodgers May 25, 2022

The International spread of corona virus This has been going on for more than two years, and countries are going through different realities as new mutations in the virus emerge and the vaccination program progresses in the world. In which May 24, in India As many as 1,701 new Covid-19 patients and 31 deaths have been reported, as described by health officials.

To date, A total of 43,141,200 people in India are affected by corona And 524,490 deaths.

India is the second most affected country by corona. The top ten lists are compiled as follows: United States (85,156,941 cases) India (43,141,200 cases), Brazil (30,836,815 cases), France (29,391,365 cases), Germany (26,157,826 cases), United Kingdom (22,238,715 cases), Russia (18,301,393 cases), South Korea (17,993,985 cases) Italy (17,288,287 cases), Turkey (15,064,507 cases).

Govt 19 vaccination in India from May 24

Campaign of Corona virus vaccine In India it has reached a total of 1,923,079,150 used till May 24. Of that number, 1,009,659,072 received a single dose, while 881,893,220 had already received both drugs. From these levels, 77.95% of the population received the first vaccine, while 68.09% had already received both drugs. In addition, 2.43% already have a booster.

Depending on the level of immunization of the population, India It ranks 89th with 1,923,079,150 used doses. The list of top 10 countries is as follows: Malt (1,327,621); Chili (55,957,996); Maldives (942,138); Brunei (1,124,035); Taste (6,823,533); Iceland (850,505); Singapore (14,055,906); United Arab Emirates (24,815,841); South Korea (126,741,635); Cuba (27,845,588)

Considering the population density, 68.09% shows two levels India, Ranked 76th in the world. The following countries top this list: Taste (99.99%); Malt (99.99%); Maldives (99.99%); Brunei (99.32%); United Arab Emirates (98.34%); Chili (96.23%); Samoa (95.41%); China (91.1%); Cambodia (90.83%); Singapore (90.08%).

