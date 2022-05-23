Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 22

The International spread of corona virus This has been going on for more than two years, and countries are going through different realities as new mutations in the virus emerge and the vaccination program progresses in the world. In which May 22, in India As described by health officials, 1,477 new Covid-19 patients and 65 deaths have been recorded.

To date, A total of 43,137,817 people in India are affected by corona And 524,413 deaths.

India is the second most affected country by corona. The top ten lists are compiled as follows: United States (84,998,948 cases), India (43,137,817 cases), Brazil (30,791,220 cases), France (29,354,950 cases), Germany (26,085,617 cases), United Kingdom (22,238,715 cases), Russia (18,293,450 cases), South Korea (17,957,697 cases), Italy (17,247,552 cases), Turkey (15,062,281 cases).

Govt 19 vaccination in India from May 22nd

Campaign of Corona virus vaccine In India, it has reached a total of 1,920,639,056 units as on May 22. Of that number, 1,009,345,050 received a single dose, while 880,383,946 received a single dose. From these doses, 77.93% of the population received the first vaccine, while 67.97% had already received both drugs. In addition, 2.39% already have a booster.

Depending on the level of immunization of the population, India It ranks 89th with 1,920,639,056 used doses. The list of top 10 countries is as follows: Malt (1,326,753); Chili (55,736,928); Maldives (942,138); Brunei (1,124,035); Taste (6,820,035); Iceland (850,505); Singapore (14,055,906); United Arab Emirates (24,796,738); South Korea (126,698,074); Cuba (27,829,282)

Considering the population density, 67.97% shows two levels India, Ranked 76th in the world. The following countries top this list: Taste (99.99%); Malt (99.99%); Maldives (99.99%); Brunei (99.32%); United Arab Emirates (98.24%); Chili (96.21%); Samoa (92.88%); China (90.94%); Cambodia (90.83%); Singapore (90.08%).