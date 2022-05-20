Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 19

The International spread of corona virus This has been going on for more than two years, and countries are going through different realities as new mutations in the virus emerge and the vaccination program progresses in the world. In which May 19, in India As described by health officials, 2,349 new Govt-19 patients and 10 deaths have been recorded.

To date, A total of 43,131,135 people in India are affected by corona And 524,303 died.

India is the second most affected country by corona. The top ten lists are compiled as follows: United States (84,778,644 cases), India (43,131,135 cases), Brazil (30,752,226 cases), France (29,291,146 cases), Germany (26,013,283 cases), United Kingdom (22,232,377 cases), Russia (18,278,617 cases), South Korea (17,889,849 cases), Italy (17,178,199 cases), Turkey (15,060,112 cases).

Govt 19 vaccination in India from May 19

Campaign of Corona virus vaccine In India it has reached a total of 1,915,784,498 used as on May 19th. Of that number, 1,008,469,779 received a single dose, while 877,191,280 received two doses. From these levels, 77.86% of the population received the first vaccine, while 67.73% had already received both drugs. In addition, 2.33% already have a booster.

Depending on the level of immunization of the population, India It ranks 89th with 1,915,784,498 used doses. The list of top 10 countries is as follows: Malt (1,323,417); Chili (55,158,497); Maldives (941,585); Brunei (1,124,035); Taste (6,807,723); Iceland (850,505); Singapore (14,055,906); United Arab Emirates (24,784,213); South Korea (126,505,897); Cuba (27,797,383)

Considering the population density, 67.73% shows two levels India, Ranked 76th in the world. This list is guided by the following countries: Taste (99.99%); Malt (99.99%); Maldives (99.99%); Brunei (99.32%); United Arab Emirates (98.24%); Chili (96.16%); Samoa (92.88%); China (90.94%); Cambodia (90.83%); Singapore (90.08%).