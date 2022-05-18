Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 17

The International spread of corona virus This has been going on for more than two years, and countries are going through different realities as new mutations in the virus emerge and the vaccination program progresses in the world. In which May 17, in India As described by health officials, 2,153 new Covid-19 patients and 19 deaths have been recorded.

To date, A total of 43,127,032 people in India are affected by corona And 524,260 deaths.

India is the second most affected country by corona. The top ten lists are compiled as follows: United States (84,405,343 cases), India (43,127,032 cases), Brazil (30,728,286 cases), France (29,233,309 cases), Germany (25,892,255 cases), United Kingdom (22,207,102 cases), Russia (18,268,958 cases), South Korea (17,830,429 cases), Italy (17,116,550 cases) Turkey (15,057,184 cases).

Govt 19 vaccination in India from May 17th

Campaign of Corona virus vaccine In India it has reached a total of 1,912,934,803 used till May 17. Of that number, 1,007,965,027 received a single dose, while 875,350,992 had already received both doses. From these levels, 77.82% of the population received the first vaccine, while 67.58% had already received both drugs. In addition, 2.29% already have a booster.

Depending on the level of immunization of the population, India It ranks 89th with 1,912,934,803 doses. The list of top 10 countries is as follows: Malt (1,320,638); Chili (54,952,361); Maldives (941,585); Brunei (1,124,035); Taste (6,794,394); Iceland (850,505); Singapore (14,027,362); United Arab Emirates (24,773,044); South Korea (126,364,305); Cuba (27,787,433)

Considering the population density, 67.58% shows two levels India, Ranked 76th in the world. The following countries top this list: Taste (99.99%); Malt (99.99%); Maldives (99.99%); Brunei (99.32%); United Arab Emirates (98.24%); Chili (96.14%); Samoa (92.88%); China (90.94%); Cambodia (90.83%); Singapore (90.05%).