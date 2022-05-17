Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 16

The International spread of corona virus This has been going on for more than two years, and countries are going through different realities as new mutations in the virus emerge and the vaccination program progresses in the world. In which May 16, in India As many as 1,750 new Govt-19 patients and 27 deaths have been reported, as described by health officials.

To date, A total of 43,124,879 people in India are affected by corona And 524,241 died.

India is the second most affected country by corona. The top ten lists are compiled as follows: United States (84,300,873 cases), India (43,124,879 cases), Brazil (30,701,900 cases), France (29,189,582 cases) Germany (25,809,664 cases), United Kingdom (22,159,805 cases) Russia (18,264,836 cases), South Korea (17,795,357 cases), Italy (17,071,649 cases), Turkey (15,055,576 cases).

Govt 19 vaccination in India from May 16th

Campaign of Corona virus vaccine In India it has reached a total of 1,912,387,924 used till May 16th. Of that number, 1,007,875,307 received a single dose, while 874,993,288 received two doses. From these levels, 77.82% of the population received the first vaccine, while 67.56% had already received both drugs. In addition, 2.28% already have a booster.

Depending on the level of immunization of the population, India It ranks 89th with 1,912,387,924 used doses. The list of top 10 countries is as follows: Malt (1,320,210); Chili (54,717,503); Maldives (941,585); Brunei (1,124,035); Taste (6,792,218); Iceland (850,505); Singapore (14,027,362); United Arab Emirates (24,770,044); South Korea (126,300,040); Cuba (27,775,833)

Considering the population density, 67.56% shows two levels India, Ranked 76th in the world. This list is guided by the following countries: Taste (99.99%); Malt (99.99%); Maldives (99.99%); Brunei (99.32%); United Arab Emirates (98.24%); Chili (96.12%); China (90.94%); Cambodia (90.83%); Portugal (90.75%); Singapore (90.05%).