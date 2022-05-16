Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 15

The International spread of corona virus This has been going on for more than two years, and countries are going through different realities as new mutations in the virus emerge and the vaccination program progresses in the world. In which May 15, in India As many as 2,107 new Covid-19 patients and 13 deaths have been reported, as described by health officials.

To date, A total of 43,123,129 people in India are affected by corona And 524,214 deaths.

India is the second most affected country by corona. The top ten lists are compiled as follows: United States (84,227,553 cases), India (43,123,129 cases), Brazil (30,688,390 cases), France (29,183,646 cases), Germany (25,780,270 cases), United Kingdom (22,159,805 cases) Russia (18,260,293 cases), South Korea (17,782,061 cases), Italy (17,057,873 cases), Turkey (15,054,322 cases).

Govt 19 vaccination in India from May 15

Campaign of Corona virus vaccine In India it has reached a total of 1,910,988,931 used till May 15. Of that number, 1,007,616,480 received a single dose, while 874,086,644 had already received both doses. From these doses, 77.8% of people received the first vaccine, while 67.49% had already received both drugs. In addition, 2.26% already have a booster.

Depending on the level of immunization of the population, India It ranks 89th with 1,910,988,931 used doses. The list of top 10 countries is as follows: Malt (1,319,778); Chili (54,717,503); Maldives (941,585); Brunei (1,124,035); Taste (6,789,309); Iceland (850,505); Singapore (14,027,362); United Arab Emirates (24,760,562); South Korea (126,299,446); Cuba (27,755,656)

Considering the population density, 67.49% shows two levels India, Ranked 76th in the world. This list is guided by the following countries: Taste (99.99%); Malt (99.99%); Maldives (99.99%); Brunei (99.32%); United Arab Emirates (98.24%); Chili (96.12%); Cambodia (90.99%); China (90.94%); Portugal (90.75%); Singapore (90.05%).