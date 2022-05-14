Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 13

The International spread of corona virus This has been going on for more than two years, and countries are going through different realities as new mutations in the virus emerge and the vaccination program progresses in the world. In which May 13, in India As many as 1,236 new Covid-19 patients and 9 deaths have been reported, as described by health officials.

To date, A total of 43,117,836 people in India are affected by corona And 524,190 deaths.

India is the second most affected country by corona. The top ten lists are compiled as follows: United States (84,128,031 cases), India (43,117,836 cases), Brazil (30,664,739 cases), France (29,130,343 cases) Germany (25,733,580 cases), United Kingdom (22,159,805 cases) Russia (18,250,290 cases), South Korea (17,727,086 cases), Italy (16,993,813 cases), Turkey (15,051,761 cases).

Govt 19 vaccination in India from May 13

Campaign of Corona virus vaccine In India it has reached a total of 1,907,730,016 used till May 13. Of that number, 1,006,947,605 received a single dose, while 871,882,669 had already received both doses. From these levels, 77.74% of the population received the first vaccine, while 67.32% had already received both drugs. In addition, 2.23% already have a booster.

Depending on the level of immunization of the population, India It ranks 90th, with 1,907,730,016 used doses. The list of top 10 countries is as follows: Malt (1,318,610); Chili (54,525,567); Maldives (941,585); Brunei (1,124,035); Taste (6,780,340); Iceland (850,505); Singapore (14,027,362); United Arab Emirates (24,745,219); South Korea (126,097,505); Cuba (27,699,994)

Considering the population density, 67.32% shows two levels India, Ranked 77th in the world. This list is guided by the following countries: Taste (99.99%); Malt (99.99%); Maldives (99.99%); Brunei (99.32%); United Arab Emirates (98.14%); Chili (96.11%); Cambodia (90.99%); China (90.82%); Portugal (90.75%); Singapore (90.05%).