Google Pixel phones may soon get a serious search upgrade

Google Pixel phones like Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro It comes with some software tweaks and additions that help distinguish it from all the other Android phones on the market, and it looks like another significant new feature is on the way.

According to the code you spotted 9to5GoogleThe Pixel Launcher (which you see on the first home screen) is set up for a search upgrade that will match queries with results within a variety of additional apps, including Google Maps, YouTube, and the Play Store.

If you perform a search from your Pixel home screen today, you’ll actually get results from the files on your phone as well as from Google’s actual web search engine. Now it looks like this functionality is about to expand in the near future.

Search everywhere

The improved search capabilities will of course save you the trouble of navigating to certain apps like Google Maps and YouTube and doing your searches from there. It also looks like you might be able to search your Android settings using the same feature.

However, a note of caution: interpreting incomplete code is always difficult, and even if 9to5Google correctly defines what these new features are, there is always the possibility that Google will change its mind about their implementation.

At the moment, it’s not clear if other Android phones might get the same functionality, or when the Search upgrade might arrive on Pixel phones. This will likely be part of one of the Pixel Drop updates offered by Google Regularly paid abroad.

Analysis: Time for the pixels to shine

It’s fair to say that the fortunes of the Google Pixel series of phones have been up and down since 2013, which is when the first Pixel and Pixel XL phones came out. With the Pixel 6 series, Google certainly appears to be in a good position.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google he said that Pixel is the fastest selling phone model ever. Now, that may be a low standard to clarify – he didn’t reveal actual sales numbers – but the general consensus is that Google finally has a smartphone that can compete with phones pushed out by the likes of Apple and Samsung.

Of course, for any phone to be successful, it needs a successful combination of both hardware and software, and this is the last area where Google can really move forward. It does research and AI better than anyone else, and the improved version of Android that it puts on its pixels should reflect that.

The upgrade we covered above would be another step forward, and we’d also like to see Google Assistant more proactive in terms of knowing what users want to do on their smartphones and when they want to do it.