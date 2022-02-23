Google Pixel 7 mockup suggests a similar design

We’re still several months away from Google releasing its next flagship phone, the Pixel 7, but details are starting to emerge. next one Our report on the first Pixel 7 details last week3D models of both phones have surfaced from Google to show off a familiar design.

hahahahahaha on Twitter Published today based on CAD with Choose BestTech For what is claimed to be the Google Pixel 7. While xLeaks7 He doesn’t have a track record like some of the other dropouts, like OnLeaks, which also publishes CAD-based information, the calculation has accurately revealed the design Galaxy S22And the Pixel 5and some other devices – I think a grain of salt is worth given some of the previous brand confusion like “Pixel 5 XLWhich turned out to be actually a Pixel 5a.

Track record in mind, today’s post offers a first look at what is supposed to be the Google Pixel 7 in a 3D model of the device based on CAD. At first glance, it looks almost identical to the Google Pixel 6 currently available, which indicates that Google is choosing to keep its design mostly for the same year. This is a first for the Pixel series, as each generation of Pixel looked very different from its predecessor, sharing only a few key design elements from year to year.

Notably, this model displays the Pixel 7, not the Pixel 7 Pro. The placement of the camera sensors in display indicates that Google is not adding a third camera sensor to the Pixel 7, leaving it with the same dual camera setup as the Pixel 6.

This model also brings dimensions up to Pixel 7 as 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm. this little bit Smaller than the Pixel 6 it was in every dimension. This phone measures 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm. It’s also slightly larger than the Pixel 6a, as this mid-range device measures 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm.

One final, but notable, change is the mmWave antenna. Google appears to be adopting a more prominent cutout compared to what was seen on the Pixel 6, but it’s possible that the antenna will still be hidden under the casing.

Beyond that, reliable Tweet embed came out in Smart Brix With the display of the Pixel 7 Pro, it depicts a design similar to the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro appears to be 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm in size, which is a bit thinner but also wider and taller compared to the Pixel 6 Pro at 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm.

It also appears that Google is making some tweaks to the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera module, with almost comically large lenses pictured in these renders. It’s not clear if the final product will reflect this precise design decision, or exactly what these lenses will do for the final camera experience. The smaller Pixel 7 models mirror the same modified unit as well.

The Pixel 7 Pro also uses the same mmWave window as the smaller phone, abandoning the weird color changing plastic window Found in the current form.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: