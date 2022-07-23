Google Pixel 6a disassembled on video

Google started taking pre-orders for the Pixel 6a yesterday, and official sales are set to begin on July 28. Announced back in May, the Pixel 6a marks an interesting departure from the “a” line, as it uses the same Tensor SoC as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, while still being cheaper than both.

If you’ve ever wanted to peek inside the Pixel 6a, today’s your lucky day, as YouTube channel PBK Reviews did just that, on video, for your viewing pleasure. It’s a step-by-step disassembly of the new phone, revealing all its insides.

It starts with a very nasty surprise, which is that the unit in question is charged with the camera lens frame and back panel are scratched and dented. The screen was fortunately fine, as it is protected by a sheet of paper, but this is clearly a very serious quality control issue at the factory.

In any case, the first step in the disassembly is to remove the screen, which reveals that the fingerprint sensor is attached to the display panel. There is a large piece of graphite inside the Pixel 6a to transfer heat, and removing the battery is easier than other Pixels. Next, it’s up to the motherboard being taken off, the USB-C port being soldered to it, making repairs difficult. The good news for mid-range smartphone lovers is that this phone has a physical proximity sensor. Be sure to watch the video above for all the details and aspects that led to it getting a repairability score of 7/10.