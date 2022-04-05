Google Pixel 6 April update arrives with camera and charging fixes

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones They are great phones on paper, but they are affected by them bugs And the Problems Which annoyed quite a few users. Google April update Arrived now (on time, for once) with fixes for several major charging, camera and security issues, 9to5Google It has been reported.

On the camera side, Google said the update fixes “issues that cause the front camera preview in certain apps to appear magnified.” It also addressed an issue that sometimes caused a green screen in the camera preview. On the wireless charging side, there is a patch for performance issues with “some accessories,” an issue that has surfaced on Reddit and elsewhere with many Qi . charging stand.

Several user interface issues and bugs were also fixed (with all Pixel devices starting from 3XL and above), including crashes in Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode, error messages with some live wallpapers, and incorrect screen animations. And more. It also includes security fixes, particularly for “high security vulnerabilities in the Framework component that could lead to local privilege escalation”, as detailed in Security Bulletin.

After arriving two weeks late, a March security bulletin fixed a number of major bugs related to WiFi connectivity, battery management, and fingerprint recognition issues. However, it also made haptic vibration weaker, which led to users’ complaints about it different forums. google admit the problemNo word yet on a fix or update. Meanwhile, the April update is now rolling out “over the next week in phases depending on carrier or device,” Google said, so you should see it soon.