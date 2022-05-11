Google IO 2022 Keynote: Watch here

Finally, the long-awaited Google I/O 2022 conference comes! Tons of innovations and Exciting projects It will be unveiled this year. So how and where to watch this year’s event and Google I/O Keynote on YouTube? This guide will take you through it.

When and where will Google I/O 2022 be?

Without a doubt, the Google I/O conference is one of the best events of the year. Google takes the opportunity to showcase the latest technologies and innovations to developers to work on new applications and existing operating systems. This year will be no different, as the keywords are planned to explain new developments in things like Android, Firebase, and the web. Besides, we’re excited to see what New devices released by Google this year.

Just like last year, the Google I/O conference will be held virtually. This may come as a disappointment to those who are missing out on the crowds and overall energy associated with a Google event, although it is a necessary step. However, Google I/O will be available to a large audience via live broadcast, allowing you to watch everything right from home. For users, there will be two ways to link on May 11 and May 12. The first keynote will begin on May 11 at 10:00 AM PDT.

How to watch Google I/O 2022 Keynote

It should come as no surprise that Google will be hosting its event via YouTube. If you want to watch Google I/O from YouTube, you can choose between Google Keynote and Developer Keynote, both of which are found below. On or before 10:00 AM PDT on May 11, you can click on the Google Keynote YouTube video below and start watching. If you want to dive into the Developer Keynote at I/O 2022, you can click on the bottom video on or before 12:00 PM PDT on May 11.

If you join any of these live stream groups before you start, you can set a YouTube reminder for yourself so you don’t miss a thing.

Another option would be to head to Google event page And wait for the timer to hit zero at 10:00 a.m. PDT on May 11. From there, Google will redirect you to the live stream where you can watch the event.

Whichever way you decide to watch it, Google I/O 2022 is shaping up to be great packed with a lot of things. Make sure to keep up with our latest coverage because we’ll dive into everything noteworthy this year at Google I/O 2022.

