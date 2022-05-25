Google Docs will soon let you select multiple text groups

Google Docs has a very cool feature that can reduce a lot of busy work when it comes to the correct formatting of your document: Ability to select multiple sections of text simultaneously. If you have two sentences separated by a header, or want to apply the same effect to three different words in each paragraph, you can now do so simply by selecting all of the text at once, and applying your changes.

Selecting multiple sections of text is very simple: select the first piece of text as you normally would, then press either the Command (⌘) or Control key, depending on whether you’re on a Mac or Windows. Hold it down, and select the other parts of the text you want. After everything is selected, you can let go and change the parts of the format you want using the toolbar.

It’s a small thing, but if you have a lot of text to format, using this feature will definitely be easier than using the formatting drawing tool that lets you highlight one part of the text and copy its formatting to another. Although this tool makes it not necessary to set each parameter on its own, it may require more clicks depending on the number of pieces of text you are trying to change.

The feature can also be used for things other than formatting – let’s say you want to clip a few paragraphs, animate them, or you want to add a comment related to multiple sentences. Multiple selection makes it easy.

There are some situations where using the feature would not be the best option. For example, if you’re trying to change every header in your document, it’s better to just change the style, rather than trying to select each header manually. To do this, you can format one header the way you want, then go to the Style section and select the header level and click Update [style] Much.”

While multiple selection may not be the ideal tool for all It’s definitely great that Google added it as an option – especially since there are some word processors for desktop apps that don’t seem to have this feature (if you know how to do it in the Apple pages, please let me know). at Another adGoogle says the feature will be rolled out gradually to everyone’s accounts over the next 15 days, so if you don’t have it yet, you don’t have to wait long.