June 2, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Google disables RCS messages in India due to corporate spam abuse

Byron Rodgers June 2, 2022 2 min read

Google Message stopped processing R.C.S. Inside India Due to the wrong position of the companies Spam.

This tool was used daily by Indian companies to deliver ads and promotional content at inconvenient rates to the user. Given this, Google Has decided to act.

Against Spam

Companies seem to be abusing one feature R.C.S. Designed to allow companies to interact with their customers through interactive mechanisms. Examples listed on the site Google Includes sending customers QR-coded tickets or allowing them to order online. On the contrary, some accounts Google Identifies as “Verified Business” India A volley of ads.

Thus, Google This tool is suspended.

“We are aware that some companies misuse our anti-spam policies to send promotional messages to users in India,” the company says. “We are disabling this feature India We work with the industry to improve the user experience. ”

What is RCS News?

Google has been in charge of news since June 2019 RCS, A form of communication that does not include applications and is operated by telephone operators. And it can run on almost all Android devices.

This standard Called the Rich Communication Service It is the successor to SMS, which stopped using WhatsApp, Telegram or Messenger service domain. The idea is that you can instantly send messages, such as photos, videos, or voice notes, in addition to apps, and see the status of the other person you are talking to.

We recommend you Metadata, Technical Podcast of RPP. News, analysis, reviews, suggestions and everything you need to know about the tech world. To hear better, #StayHome.

See also  Corona virus | India detects first two cases of Omigron variant | NNDC | The world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

India’s dioramatic solvents market is expected to see increased growth

June 1, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

The Indian code opens this June 1st

June 1, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

India: Six children have died after being thrown into a well by their own mother

June 1, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

Google disables RCS messages in India due to corporate spam abuse

June 2, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Damon says the goal of the US economic “hurricane” is due to inflation

June 2, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

David Zaslav on Warner Bros. exits for Toby Emmerich, Michael De Luca, and Pam Abdi – Deadline

June 2, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
5 min read

NASA hires two private companies to develop the lunar space suit

June 2, 2022 Iris Pearce