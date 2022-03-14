Goldman Sachs wants office employees 5 days a week and other companies can follow suit

Goldman Sachs requires employees to return to the office 5 days a week, according to luckwho published an interview with David Solomon, CEO of the investment firm, last week. It comes five weeks after a failed attempt to bring Goldman Sachs employees back to the company’s New York headquarters. When the company reopened its office on February 1, after being closed for a month due to the spread of the highly contagious Covid omicron variant, only about half of Goldman’s 10,000 workers showed up at its headquarters, Fortune. Reports. Goldman Sachs declined to comment further with CNBC Make It on plans to return to the office. Solomon has expressed an aversion to remote work, although other high-profile companies — Citigroup, Meta, UBS and Twitter — have embraced flexibility and allow employees to work from home on a regular basis. During last year’s Mali conference, Solomon It’s called remote work “A deviation” he wanted to correct “as quickly as possible”. He added, “I think a company like ours is an innovative and collaborative professional training culture, which is not ideal for us and is nothing new normal.” as Covid cases and hospitalizations Will it continue to decline across the United States, will we see other companies demanding workers return to their desks full-time, or will hybrid devices prevail? CNBC Make It spoke with business and health experts about what workers can expect to see with plans to return to the office in the coming months.

More than 90% of employers plan to adopt a hybrid model this year, according to Recent Research From tech consulting firm Gartner — but researchers expect many high-profile companies to “change course” in the coming months, requiring employees to return to the office full time, citing high turnover rates and a perceived loss of organizational culture. Two years into the pandemic, more executives are striving to return to their offices on a consistent schedule. future forumThe Slack Research Consortium interviewed nearly 11,000 knowledge workers in the United States, France and other countries in November and found that 42% of executives work from the office 3-4 days a week compared to 30% of non-executives. Furthermore, 44% of remote executives said they would prefer working from the office every day, while only 17% of employees said the same. Now that the high-profile CEO – Solomon – has announced his intentions to fully return to his role, however, more companies can be inspired to follow his lead. “Most companies monitor what others are doing before committing to their RTO plans,” says Peter Capelli, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. “No one wants to take the first step – but now that I’ve seen a big, well-known company say it’s time to go back to the office, I think we’ll see more stampedes of others doing the same.”