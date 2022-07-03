July 3, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Glacier collapsed in the Italian Alps, killing at least six

Louie Daves July 3, 2022 2 min read

ROME (Reuters) – Parts of a glacier collapsed in the Italian Alps on Sunday in record temperatures, killing at least six people and injuring eight, local authorities said.

The Trento provincial government said rescue operations were underway after a major “avalanche” involving hikers, adding that there was likely to be “huge losses”.

The avalanche occurred in the Marmolada, which is more than 3,300 meters high and is the highest mountain in the Dolomites, a chain in the eastern Italian Alps that stretches through the regions of Trento and Veneto.

The president of Veneto, Luca Zaia, said the injured were taken to hospitals in the neighboring towns of Belluno, Treviso, Trento and Bolzano.

A print from the Alpine Rescue Services shows where a glacier collapsed on Mount Marmolada, Italy, July 3, 2022. Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico / Handout via REUTERS

The Alpine rescue unit said the huge glacier had collapsed near Punta Roca, on the route usually used by hikers and climbers to reach the summit.

“Fortunately, the weather is good, but the risk is that there may be more landslides,” a spokesman said.

Helicopters and dogs were used to try to find survivors.

Zaya said an early summer heatwave in Italy saw temperatures in Marmolada reach 10 degrees Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) on Saturday.

Rising average temperatures have caused the Marmolada glacier, like many other rivers around the world, to shrink steadily over recent decades.

Gavin Jones reports. Editing by Catherine Evans

