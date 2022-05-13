Give us a grandson or $ 650,000 “: Indian couple sues son and daughter-in-law | News | DW.

An Indian couple is taking their son and his wife to court demanding that they have a grandchild within a year or pay nearly $ 650,000.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad claim to have reduced their savings to raise their pilot son to study and pay for a luxurious wedding. Now they have to get their money back.

“Grandfather’s last friend’s grandson”

“My son has been married for six years, but they have not yet had a child. If we have at least one grandson to spend time with, our pain will be borne,” the couple said in a petition filed in Haridwar court. Pass last week.

“According to Indian culture, the grandson is the grandfather’s last friend,” said plaintiffs’ lawyer Arvind Kumar Srivastava, justifying his role to Efe.

“In Indian culture, everyone knows the feelings of the parents, they can not be satisfied only if they have a grandchild, they live alone in Haridwar, their son lives far away (…) he has been making excuses about birth for six years. Son,” the lawyer added.

Luxurious wedding and honeymoon

Includes a wedding reception at a five-star hotel, a $ 80,000 luxury car and the couple’s honeymoon abroad, with a compensation of 50 million rupees. This Thursday (05.13.2022) The Times of India.

His parents spent $ 65,000 to train as a pilot in the United States, but he later returned to India without a job, the newspaper said.

The couple said in the petition that they have taken a loan to build a house and are currently struggling financially.

The couple’s lawyer Arvind Kumar said the petition would be heard by a North Indian court on May 17.

Generational conflict

India has a strong joint family structure with many generations including grandparents, nephews, aunts and uncles, often living in the same house.

In recent years, however, young couples have moved away from their parents or siblings, and wives – as in this case – have chosen to work instead of having children and staying home.

Some (AFP, EFE)