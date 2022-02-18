Get up to $249 off the Amazon M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro from Apple

Update: Amazon is now taking 200 dollars off Entry Form 512 GB / 14 coreswhich goes down to $1,799.

Amazon presents now MacBook Pro M1 Pro 14 inch 16GB/1TB $2,249.99 shipped. The price will automatically drop at checkout The price of today’s offer is usually $2499, up to $250 in savings along with a new all-time low on Amazon. This is the first noticeable discount from Amazon we’ve seen on the higher configuration, too.

The all-new Apple MacBook Pro M1 It comes with an almost completely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the display to the interior items. The 14-inch 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display pairs all the power from the new M1 Pro chip, along with a MagSafe charging return. Not to mention, there’s also 17 hours of battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. There is also an upgraded 16-core GPU. See why it was Apple Product of the Year in more than 9to5MacThen head below for more.

If you don’t think you’ll need all the power that the above M1 Pro has, you can take advantage of some of the other Apple Silicon devices. right Now , 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro dropped to USD 1199 And offer a lot of additional savings compared to the leading deal. Although it will not have the same power as the flagship deal, this one offers a great deal of performance along with a reasonable price. Initial price.

For all the other top deals straight to start the week, Our Apple guide Have you covered? From discounts on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods Pro to prepping to turn your iPad Pro into more of a productivity machine, you’ll want to check out everything to grab it here.

M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 inch Features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a huge leap in CPU, GPU and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to navigate professional workflows faster than ever before

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning

Longer battery life up to 17 hours

