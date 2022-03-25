Germany says it is moving to cut the cord on Russian energy

The statements came on the day that President Biden She pledged to help the European Union break free from Russian energy, and pledged to secure an additional 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas by the end of this year.

Speaking in Berlin at a press conference after presenting a progress report on German energy securityMr. Habek said the shift away from Russian gas was happening at a “crazy pace”.

“Every supply contract that is terminated harms Putin,” he said.

Russian natural gas, which Germany receives via fixed pipelines, will be the most difficult to take off and will require LNG terminals and floating LNG tanks. The government is moving quickly to acquire both types of facilities. Germany currently imports 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia.

Germany gets about half of its coal from Russia but has recently been buying more supplies from other countries. He said the need for Russian coal could be phased out by the fall.

Habeck’s announcement came a day after European leaders wrangling over imposing more sanctions on Russia to punish it for its invasion of Ukraine. While the United States and some eastern European countries in NATO have called for an immediate boycott of Russian fuel, Germany and a number of smaller countries have insisted that an energy boycott now would be too costly.