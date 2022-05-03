Germany invites India to G7 in an attempt to alienate it from Russia | The world

German Chancellor Olaf Scholes has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend a seven-member summit next month as part of an effort to form a broader international alliance against Russia.

Scholz chief spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a regular news conference on Monday that Germany, currently the rotating head of the G7 organization, would welcome the leaders of Indonesia, South Africa and Senegal to a meeting in the Bavarian Alps on June 26-28. In Berlin, the Bloomberg report released on Sunday confirms.

Scholes welcomed Modi at a joint German-Indian cabinet meeting in Berlin on Monday. Green and sustainable growth ”And publish statements to the press.

“We hope to welcome you back to Germany very soon. Said Scholes. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with India on global issues, which is the key to expanding it.“, He added. Modi did not immediately confirm that he would attend the G7 summit and did not mention the invitation in his statement.

The two leaders, who did not respond to questions, announced that Germany would provide up to 10 billion euros ($ 10.5 billion) to help India achieve its sustainable development goals and enhance German-Indian research and development.

Despite Modi’s reluctance to condemn the Russian occupation of Ukraine and concerns over India’s recent increase in fossil fuel imports from Russia, according to those familiar with the matter, the G7 decided to justify India to the G7.

Given the country’s growing population and long democratic tradition, Germany sees the country as a valuable partner in its efforts to isolate Russia, and people have asked that it not be identified because the discussions are secretive.

War in UkraineIt underscores the importance of a rule-based world order for all of usScholes told reporters. “We agree that borders should not be forcibly moved and that their inviolability and the unity and sovereignty of nations should not be called into question.

Scholes and Modi also discussed easing immigration rules for skilled workers from India and accelerating the transfer of technology to India in an effort to address labor shortages and reduce carbon emissions in Europe’s largest economy.

In the Middle Ages, Germany wanted European security agencies to provide India with an alternative to Russian arms supplies.

German companies are skeptical about deals with India. Wolfgang Niedermark, a member of the board of directors of Germany’s powerful BDI trade union, said the country’s neutral stance on Russia complicates Scholes’ efforts to strengthen economic and political ties.

“The West must keep in mind that India will not join any camp in the growing bipolar world order.He said in an email statement on Monday that the EU and Germany should make concessions to India without betraying their own interests.