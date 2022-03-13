Germany beat India on penalties in women’s hockey

The two teams were tied at 1-1 in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League match this Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Indian state of Odisha.

Germany set the pace at the start of the match, but India scored the first goal through a counter-attack.

In the fourth minute, Navneet Kaur scored for India, while Germany’s Carlotta Sipple (5 minutes) immediately equalized.

Before going to the penalty shootout, the score was 1-1 until the end of regulation time.

Only Navneet was able to convert his penalty for the home team, scoring twice through spectators Sarah Strauss and Pauline Haynes to earn an extra point.

India ended the match with one point and Germany exited with 2 points.

According to FIH Pro League rules, if the score is tied at the end of a four-quarter regulatory period, the match is deemed equal and both teams receive one point each.

A penalty shoot-out is then held and the winner of the shoot-out receives the extra points.

Debuting in the FIH Pro League, India are third in the list with 10 points from five matches.

Both teams play in the second leg this Sunday.

The Indians last met the Germans at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where they lost 0-2 in Group A.

The two teams have met five times since 2006, with India winning only once.

