German Inflation: Producer price rises to highest level since 1949

The German Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday that annual German producer price inflation exceeded 30% in March. This is the highest level since the agency began collecting data 73 years ago.

The biggest culprit? Energy prices, which rose nearly 84% from the same month last year.

“Large increases in natural gas prices were mainly responsible for the high energy prices…which were [up] 144.8% in March 2021,” The Census Bureau said in a statement.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had a significant effect on the German economy, the largest in Europe. Producer prices rose about 5% between February and March alone.

