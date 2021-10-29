Geophone Next 4G smartphone with Android based Pragati OS launched in India for Rs 6,499 – EzAnime.net

The phone was originally scheduled for release on September 10, but was delayed due to a lack of global semiconductor.

Reliance Jio, led by Mukesh Ambani, has launched its long-awaited 4G smartphone, the Geophone Next, priced at Rs 6,499. This ‘Made-for-India’ phone will be available in large quantities on Diwali i.e. November 14th. Geo offers a financing option under which potential buyers can pay an advance of Rs.

JioPhone Next is a joint venture between Jio and Google. The phone was originally scheduled for release on September 10, but was delayed due to a lack of global semiconductor.

Everyone who asked what was next? We have partnered with @reliancejio to create a device that offers an affordable, effective and unique Android experience to millions of Indians entering the smartphone world.

“Despite the current global distribution chain challenges posed by the Govt epidemic, I am pleased that Google and Geo teams are bringing this innovative device to Indian consumers during the festive season.” Ambani added: “I heartily congratulate Sundar Pichai and his team at Google and everyone at Geo who contributed to delivering this wonderful Diwali gift to the people of our country.”

Geophone next price and availability

Although the Geophone Next will cost you Rs 6,499, Geo is introducing a financing option that says the entry price will be very affordable and equal to the price of a feature phone. You can get the JioPhone Next by paying the balance at 1,999 and EMI.

JioPhone Next will be available from November 14th. To buy a phone, you must first register your interest. You can do this in three ways: by texting your nearest Geomart Digital Reseller, Jio.com/Next website or WhatsApp as ‘HI’ at 70182-70182. You will receive confirmation upon receipt of your unit. This should be collected in person at your Geomart dealer.

Geophone next specifications and features

At its heart will be Pragati OS software, referred to as “a world-class operating system developed exclusively for India”. It looks like a custom version of Android created by Geo with Google. The phone will be shipped through Google and Geo Apps.

The software experience at JioPhone Next focuses on three aspects: location, cameras and pressure for the latest Android features and security updates. It’s Snapchat and HDR, which includes features such as voice assistant, reading aloud text on the screen. , Even more so.

Speaking of hardware, the phone comes with a 5.45-inch 720p screen. It will be protected by Corning Gorilla Class 3 with fingerprint resistant coating. Under the hood, you will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 system-on-chip with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage attached; It can be expanded up to 512 GB.

The dual SIM phone comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, a 3,500mAh battery with micro-USB charging, Bluetooth 4.1 and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Geophone Next will be manufactured at Geo’s Neolink facility in Tirupati and Sriperumbudur.

