Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is set for June 9

participation in Nintendo Live employment

With E3’s demise, for this year at least, the fix for June’s game offerings will come from individual companies and the Summer Game Fest, the Geoff Keighley-led event that has its own show as well as hosting a host of other broadcasts.

The major Summer Games festival show, which will kick off “the season,” now has a broadcast date and time — it’ll bring plenty of games (and random PC commercials) to our eyeballs on the June 9 It’s 11am PST / 2pm UK time / 7pm UK time / 8pm CST.

We have an appointment! do not miss #SummerGameFest They stream live on Thursday, June 9 at 11am PT / 2pm EST / 6pm GMT. I host a live show across the industry. Game announcements, + developers day reveals. Lots of upcoming events in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk – Jeff Kelly (@geoffkeighley) May 5 2022

As you can see in the trailer at the top of the page, you will also be able to watch this show and The Game Awards “in participating IMAX Live theaters throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom”.

right Now Summer Game Fest official website It has only Xbox + Bethesda Game Showcase and the return of Tribeca Games Spotlight on its schedule; Undoubtedly, more streams and events will be added in the coming weeks.

Planning to see the Summer Games Festival Show? As always, we’ll be keeping an eye on the live blogging here on Nintendo Life – not long to wait now!