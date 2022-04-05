General Motors and Honda to develop affordable electric cars that cost less than $30,000

Detroit – general motors And the Honda Motor The companies announced Tuesday morning the development of a series of affordable electric vehicles based on a new global architecture.

The project will use GM’s next-generation Ultium battery technology. The partnership is expected to produce millions of low-priced electric vehicles, including popular compact crossovers, starting in 2027, according to officials.

“General Motors and Honda will share our best-in-class technology, design, and manufacturing strategies to deliver desirable and affordable electric vehicles on a global scale, including in our core markets of North America, South America and China,” General Motors CEO and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

Affordable electric cars are essential to mass adoption of emerging technologies. While electric vehicles are growing in popularity, they are priced largely to luxury car buyers. Ken Morris, executive vice president of GM’s electric, autonomous, and fuel cell programs, told reporters during a call Tuesday morning that GM-Honda-developed vehicles are expected to be priced under $30,000.

Company officials declined to disclose the financial terms of the new partnership, which will lead to the provision of cars for both the Honda and General Motors brands.

The automakers also said they would discuss in the future “opportunities to collaborate in electric vehicle battery technology, to reduce the cost of electricity, improve performance and drive sustainability for future vehicles.”