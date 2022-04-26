April 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Gears 5 Map Maker is being removed

April 27, 2022

The alliance has announced that it will be removing Map Builder from Gears 5 so the team can focus on future projects. However, the studio says that it will also unlock achievements related to player status so that they no longer become unattainable.

Map Builder is used to create Escape Hives for Escape Mode for Gears 5, which will still be available. For achievement hunters, the two achievements associated with the map builder are “I Made It Myself” and “Hive Homegrown.”

It is relatively easy to unlock these two achievements. The former requires players to simply create and publish an Escape Hive map, and the latter only requires players to complete building an Escape Hive featured community.

Those who have already unlocked these achievements before sunset in Map Builder will receive some great consolation prizes. Players will get an exclusive banner if they have already completed “I Made It All By Myself” while Homegrown Hive will earn players 10,000 in-game coins.

These two achievements are worth 10 Gamerscores each with a total of 20. It seems that all players need is to play Gears 5 and Achievements will appear automatically.

In IGN’s Gears 5 review, we praised the game’s character-focused story, saying, “And that’s just the campaign: Add a massive multiplayer lineup of Versus, Versus Arcade, Horde, and Escape and make Gears 5 one of the best and most versatile action game packs in memory.” modern.”

See also  Things are not back to normal yet, but GPU prices are steadily dropping

The alliance is currently working on a new project and is using Unreal Engine 5.

George Yang is a freelance writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @yinyangfooey

