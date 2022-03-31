Gboard Introduces a New Magic Button on Android

Gboard is one of the Best Android keyboard applications around. It has everything you would want in a keyboard: accurate text correction and word prediction capabilities, a wide range of themes, voice typing, multilingual typing support, etc. In addition to these basic features, the app also has some cool tricks up its sleeve that will make your typing more fun and dynamic. These include emoji kitchen and text stickers. And now Google is rolling out a new magic wand button that will take the emoji game to the next level.

Google is rolling out a new magic button in the latest Gboard beta. The button appears in the right corner in the top row, and when pressed, it automatically inserts the relevant emoji into your message. So, for example, if you type “good morning” and click the magic wand button, you’ll see several emojis added to your message, including a height over a mountain, the sun, and a kissing face. Clicking the button a second time will insert one emoji between each word.

XDA-Developers Video of the Day

The choice of suggested emoji is inconsistent across apps. On WhatsApp, typing “Good Morning” and pressing the magic button only added two emojis: the sun rising over a mountain and the sun rising over the horizon. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the feature has added up to six emojis (mentioned above).

The magic wand button is a really smart feature, and it can save you the effort of searching the emoji picker and finding the right emoji to include in your message. In our brief testing, we found that the Magic Wand button does not appear in every app; It only appears to appear in instant messaging apps, which makes sense.

The Magic Wand Button is coming out with the latest Gboard beta. The feature is not yet available in the stable version of the app. If you want to try it, you can sign up for the beta program here. Alternatively, you can also get the latest beta APK from APKMirror.

Did you receive the magic wand feature in Gboard? Let us know in the comments below.

Across: Android Police