March 31, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Gboard Introduces a New Magic Button on Android

Gboard Introduces a New Magic Button on Android

Jack Kimmons March 31, 2022 2 min read

Gboard is one of the Best Android keyboard applications around. It has everything you would want in a keyboard: accurate text correction and word prediction capabilities, a wide range of themes, voice typing, multilingual typing support, etc. In addition to these basic features, the app also has some cool tricks up its sleeve that will make your typing more fun and dynamic. These include emoji kitchen and text stickers. And now Google is rolling out a new magic wand button that will take the emoji game to the next level.

Google is rolling out a new magic button in the latest Gboard beta. The button appears in the right corner in the top row, and when pressed, it automatically inserts the relevant emoji into your message. So, for example, if you type “good morning” and click the magic wand button, you’ll see several emojis added to your message, including a height over a mountain, the sun, and a kissing face. Clicking the button a second time will insert one emoji between each word.

XDA-Developers Video of the Day

The choice of suggested emoji is inconsistent across apps. On WhatsApp, typing “Good Morning” and pressing the magic button only added two emojis: the sun rising over a mountain and the sun rising over the horizon. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the feature has added up to six emojis (mentioned above).

The magic wand button is a really smart feature, and it can save you the effort of searching the emoji picker and finding the right emoji to include in your message. In our brief testing, we found that the Magic Wand button does not appear in every app; It only appears to appear in instant messaging apps, which makes sense.

See also  Rocket League Gets Animated In Season 6 | Rocket Dory®

The Magic Wand Button is coming out with the latest Gboard beta. The feature is not yet available in the stable version of the app. If you want to try it, you can sign up for the beta program here. Alternatively, you can also get the latest beta APK from APKMirror.

Did you receive the magic wand feature in Gboard? Let us know in the comments below.

Across: Android Police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Avengers have an Avengers-level ‘workaround’ for the PS5 crash

March 31, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

WhatsApp gets better voice messages

March 31, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Chrome version 100 arrives with an updated logo in diameter

March 30, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

Gboard Introduces a New Magic Button on Android

March 31, 2022 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

The war between Russia and Ukraine: the West says Putin “misled” his advisers | war news between russia and ukraine

March 31, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

How is the polygonal network used in India to issue Native Certificates?

March 31, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Biden is considering freeing one million barrels per day from strategic reserves

March 31, 2022 Iris Pearce