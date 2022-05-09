Gas prices in Massachusetts are at a record high, says AAA Updated: 5:47PM EST May 9, 2022



PRESS REPORTER: That’s a price many drivers never even notice. But diesel is the invisible ingredient in many of the things we buy. And in Massachusetts, it was priced more than its packaged price. WARREN SHUEL uses diesel fuel on WEHIS tractors and other equipment on his dairy farm in DRACUT. In fact, besides feeding his cows, Shaw said it’s his biggest piece of information. >> Diesel is really cutting the core out of our operating budget at the moment. Reporter: According to AAA, in Massachusetts, the average volume of regular gas has fallen from $2.86 a gallon to $4.39 a gallon over the past year, an increase of 5.3%. In that time, the price of diesel has fallen from $3.03 to $6. 27 gallons up 107%. Warren, who is also chairman of the Massachusetts Ranch, says he hasn’t raised his milk prices, at least not yet. How much of an increase would diesel have to raise for you to stimulate the price of milk? >> Not much. PRESS REPRESENTATIVE: The effect of fuel prices on food prices on the farm is endless. Trucks that provide food to stores also run on diesel. So, are refrigerated trailers PL.UL and what are the things in the back of your truck? They cost me more well. >> I see a higher diesel number in everything I buy. Most of what you buy is delivered by truck. Reporter: Shaw’s predictions Diesel prices are getting so high that oil refineries will soon turn to making them. He says it will probably stabilize diesel prices but will increase the cost of petrol even more. >> Nothing good. Reporter: USDA Food prices expected in the United States this year will rise between 5%