Gas averaged $3.76 in Wake County, business owners concerned :: WRAL.com

On Friday, AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of gas in Wake County is $3.76, which is above the state average of $3.74 but below the national average of $3.84.

The rise in gas prices continues to put pressure on people in the Triangle – especially the professionals who drive for a living.

Truck, taxi and food delivery drivers tell WRAL News that the price hike could be a blow to professionals whose businesses run on gas.

Experts say prices could rise further if tensions persist between Ukraine and Russia, the main source of fuel.

Jose Guzman, owner of Guzman Moving and Storage in Raleigh, said he realizes how much time he spends on the road.

High gas prices make it difficult for him to manage his job. Most of his work comes from within the Triangle, but a trip out of the market to Greensboro was a major reality test.

“That’s when those gas prices affected me, just getting there would have cost us fuel, like $200, which is ridiculous,” he said.

Guzman wants to offset costs without having to increase prices for his customers.

“We try to be as efficient as possible…we probably don’t bring in the bigger trucks all at once, so we don’t have to make multiple trips at any jobs…they can really eat us up there,” he said.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, gas prices jumped by about 40 cents at some local gas stations.

Gas prices have been up for more than a week, but this could be the biggest rise yet.

At Circle K station on the Lake Boone Trail, gas was $3.79 per gallon on Thursday. On Wednesday, it was $3.42.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in the Rally has risen 10 cents since Wednesday, and oil prices are still rising.

During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden said the United States was taking steps to release oil from reserves in hopes of easing increases at the pump.

Oil prices are at their highest levels in more than a decade. The average price of gas in Raleigh on Wednesday rose to $3.58 a gallon. A week ago, the average price of gas in Raleigh was $3.47

On Wednesday, crude oil prices topped $111 a barrel, the highest in more than a decade.

Impact of high gas prices on small business

The higher prices at the pumps affect almost everyone, but they bring a huge blow to the gas-powered companies. WRAL News spoke to drivers and small business owners who said they had to make some tough choices as gas prices soared.

“Maybe we should cut back on work days,” said James Hayes, a small business owner. “But then again, you know, you trade one thing for another. So you don’t make money but you don’t spend money, so you just stay at a constant level, but you can just do that for a long time because you have to pay the bills.”

Clarence Green, DoorDash driver, spends up to four hours a day delivering food.

“Gas prices are ridiculous,” he said. “I’ve got to make it move some time, somehow, somehow. I’m determined.”

