Garth Brooks show in Baton Rouge recorded as earthquake

The song “Callin’ Baton Rouge” is infused with love by Samantha from Louisiana. But as Garth Brooks took to the stage on Saturday, major country music became a poem of seismic proportions to the city that inspired the song’s name. The stage lights flash yellow and red from the inside Tiger Stadium A stadium at Louisiana State University where a cowboy-hatted Brooks—along with a violinist—jumped into the first house. Boots started banging, hands started clapping and a sea of ​​cellphone lights started leaking to the beat of a song that became the back door anthem at Baton Rouge.

The floor literally shook like Brooks and the audience of More than 102000 He sang in unison about “Send[ing] My love is up Baton Rouge.”

Small earthquake caught LSU . seismograph – This is the second time in more than three decades that Tiger Stadium recorded an earthquake because of the fans’ encouragement. the first, WBRZ reportedwas when LSU narrowly defeated Auburn University two minutes before the end of the 1988 football game.

But moving the ground slightly more than ever, the noise increased to dangerous noise levels. Fans’ Apple Watch has started sending out alerts about low volume levels 95 dB – Warning that spending[just] 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss.”

"The noise level in the stadium was insane!" party Comment on Facebook. "I've seen Garth before but it wasn't like that! He's an amazing artist. It was my 11-year-old son's first concert and he can't stop talking about it."

Saturday was the first time Brooks had played in Baton Rouge in 24 years. But ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ was established long ago as LSU Unofficial University Song.

The song itself might be about “that girl you always wanted to take out,” like Brooks narrated Saturday, but the way she dropped the name Baton Rouge — and Louisiana — cemented her standing at LSU. Before the Tigers rushed onto the field during football matches, stadium speakers resounded the song to a chorus of fans singing and applauding Emphasis on “Louisiana” In the first verse. It is also played during university period baseball games And as a song at closing time in local bars.

But while Brooks’ performance, which hit the airwaves in 1994, is the most famous version of “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” the song is actually dating back to 1978.

Composed by Dennis Lindy—the mastermind behind Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love” and “Goodbye Earl” for the Chicks—the song was first recorded by the Oak Ridge Boys, a country and gospel quartet. About a decade later, bluegrass group New Grass Revival renewed the song for their 1989 album, “Friday Night in America.”

Then, four years later, Brooks—an artist known for his penchant for cover songs while imparting a special flair to them—immortalized the song “Callin’ Baton Rouge” on his “In Pieces” album. The song peaked at Number 2 On the 1994 country singles charts.

Brooks wrote, "I've always been a fan of Baton Rouge. release notes With the "In Pieces" CD, Outsider reported. "I was, is, and always will be a fan of the members of New Grass Revival, Four Men long before their time (even if they're out thirty years from now). Baton Rouge was a single for them at the time my first album was released. This song didn't even break into the top 30 and I think it didn't get a fair shot."

Nearly 30 years after the song’s first recording, Brooks could have foreseen what kind of emotion it would bring in Baton Rouge.

“That would be loud. It would be stupid, and it would go on all night,” he said before the concert, According to WAFB.

A day later, his expectation came True because it drove the crowd into a frenzy.