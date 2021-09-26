Gangster killed by misguided lawyers during Indian court house shooting | The world

Two men disguised as prosecutors shot and killed the acquaintance Gangster Indian in Delhi courtIndia) This Friday, before the police shot them. Witnesses told the media: About a dozen shootings took place inside the courthouse.

Jitendra Koki, A mob arrested in March last year, while standing before a judge in court Two people were shot Suddenly, the police informed the AFP.

Koki had many successes before fake lawyers were shot down by special security agents.

The media quoted the police as saying that the attackers were a Rival mob.

Mobile video videos of the shooting at Delhi’s Rohini District Court show lawyers and attorneys running for security in the hallway outside the courtroom.

You can see: The doctor mixed human blood with water and sold it to patients in India

Koki, in his 30s, has been involved in horrific gang fights, murders, robberies and extortion in Delhi and North Indian states. He was first arrested in 2016, but escaped from police custody and escaped arrest until last year.

His violent reputation made him a target for the police and his rivals. According to a local newspaper, Various mobs were outraged by their attacks In the respective territories.

After his arrest last year, Delhi Police said Koki was involved in a particularly fierce battle with a gang leader. Dillu For control of parts of northern India.

You can see: In India, they found a body in an elevator that had not been used for more than 24 years

The media quoted police as saying that the two men who besieged the court this Friday were members of the gang.

The security of Indian courts is something that is questioned from time to time.