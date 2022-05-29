GameStop PS5 restock sold out – where to find stock next

Modernization: GameStop is now sold out of consoles. Make sure to follow PS5 restock A guide to upcoming drop news.

Last month, GameStop began experimenting with the weekend PS5 restock. And the retailer seems to have been pleased with the results, as it will hold another one today (May 28) in the middle of the period Memorial Day Sales.

Details of this GameStop PS5 Low inventory comes across Matt Swider (Opens in a new tab) From abbreviation (Opens in a new tab). Matt is one of the most respected stock trackers worldwide with highly reliable sources at almost every major retailer. He has been able to confirm via his GameStop contacts that the retailer will be holding a PS5 restock in store this weekend.

This in-store restocking event will start from the opening time of each individual store (which may be as early as 8am local time). Matt was able to confirm that only the PS5 Disc console will be available during this drop, and on average each site will have around eight consoles available for sale – although some big stores are expected to have more.

In addition, PS5 restocking will require you to be a file PowerUp Reward Pro member. GameStop has closed all next-gen console restocking behind its premium membership program since early 2021, and we expect the retailer to continue this practice for the foreseeable future. You can sign up below before the next PS5 restock this weekend.

GameStop is also known for selling its custom PS5 consoles in pre-made bundles and restocking will continue in that trend. Three packs will be available during this in-store event. The cheapest will cost $718 while the other two will cost $812. All three come with a bonus disc PS5 controller DualSense Controland a copy of Gran Turismo 7as well as additional items that vary by package.

The $718 bundle includes a physical copy of Apart from Ratchet & Clank Rift And a $25 PlayStation Network gift card. While the $812 bundles come with an official Sony Plus 3D Wireless Headset Then a copy of MLB The Show 22 or Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. While neither of these bundles are the cheapest way to get PS5, GameStop at least always charges the combined retail price of items, so the prices aren’t gouged.

