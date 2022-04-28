Game theme – Kings @ Kraken, 4/27

Los Angeles Kings 5, Seattle Kraken 3
SOG: LAK – 28 Sea – 41
PP: LAK – 0/1 SEA – 0/5
The first period
1. SEA – Jared McCann (27) – (Yanni Gourde) – 18:59
second period
2. The Sea – Ryan Donato (16) – (Jordan Eberle, Carson Souci) – 2:24
3. LAK – Gabe Vilardi (4) – (Blake Lizotte, Jacob Moverare) – 10:11
4. LAK – Philip Danault (27) – (Victor Arvidson, Andreas Athanasio) – 13:41
5. SEA – Jordan Eberley (21) – (Matthew Benneris, Ryan Donato) – 14:29
6. LAK – Trevor Moore (17) – (Matt Roy, Gabe Vilardi) – 17:15
third period
7. LAK – Lias Andersson (1) – (Brendan Lemieux) – 2:39
8. LAK – Andreas Athanasio (11) – (Gabi Velardi, Mickey Anderson) – 18:54
Tonight Tweet embed line dash –
Moore – Danault – Arvidson
Athanasio – Lisotte – Velardi
Grundstrom – Biefeld – Kaliev
Limieux – Kupari – Anderson
Anderson – Roy
Bjornvot – Spinneys
Mover – Dorzi
Fast
Petersen
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – 7:00 PM PT
Climate Pledge Circuit – Seattle, Washington
Referees: Steve Cuzari (40), Gord Dwyer (19)
Men’s Lines: Ryan Galloway (82), Travis Gourelitz (67)
Bally Sports West, Bally Sports App and LA Kings Audio Network
