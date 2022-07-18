Game Pass finally gets its first Xbox exclusive for 2022

screenshot : Microsoft

Well, that took some time. It’s been seven months into the year, and Game Pass is just getting its first show of 2022: The Narrative Party Game As dusk falls. But that’s not the only title on its way to Microsoft’s on-demand gaming service. Here it is all Coming to Game Pass in the coming weeks:

July 19

As dusk falls (cloud, console, PC)

Ashes of Singularity: Escalation (computer)

Watch dogs 2 (cloud, console, PC)

July 21

Moto GB 22 (cloud, console, PC)

Doom: Tides Numinera (cloud, console)

July 29

inside (cloud, console, PC)

In the meantime, the following will no longer be available from July 31:

Dodgeball Academy (cloud, console, PC)

Katamari Damasi Reroll (cloud, console, PC)

Lumen Remastered (cloud, console, PC)

Omno (cloud, console, PC)

Raji: an ancient epic (cloud, console, PC)

Game Pass’s big selling point isn’t just instant access to a Netflix-style digital library of hundreds of games. It gets every first-party Xbox game—from support pillars like Forza Horizon 5 To a smaller fare like the next Obsidian restaurant pentagram—On the day they are released at no additional cost. Here is the full list of games published by Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft’s publisher, so far this year:

Yes, Xbox Game Studios hasn’t published a game since last fall infinite aura. This dearth of first-party releases has led some Game Pass subscribers to in public How the service does not fully deliver on its promise. But at her press conference not E3 in June, Microsoft claimed 50 major games It’s heading to Game Pass over the next year, and Xbox Game Studios is set to publish several of them.

The first of these is As dusk fallsDeveloped by UK-based studio Interior Night. It’s not entirely exclusive in the way, say, Sony’s first-party games; Like all the games released by Xbox these days, it’s coming to PC too, a measure of Microsoft’s eternal quest for cross-platform play. As dusk falls It will also be available on Steam and the Microsoft Store. But players on PlayStation and Switch won’t get it, so the game is exclusive for all intents and purposes.

I had the opportunity to play an early chapter of As dusk falls In a preview event last month. Although it’s a pick-your-own-adventure narrative game – a crime mystery set in the late ’90s – the story isn’t the main draw. As dusk falls It really is a team game. Up to eight players can play simultaneously by connecting their smartphone to the game. In any narrative intersection, the game is paused while players vote on what actions a particular character should take, but each player has a limited number of transgressions they can use to dictatorially determine group selection. (My choice every time? Chaos.) It’s a riot.

While it’s a blast and totally worth checking out with a group of friends, As dusk falls Not the huge first-party kind that brings new subscribers into the folds of Game Pass. But hey, at least that’s a thing.