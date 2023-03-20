Game news 3/20/2023 – Lego Mandalorian Season 3, Transformers Canon

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9’s regular round-up of the internet’s greatest game news. This week: Lego already has plans for The Mandalorian Season 3, while Hasbro is still stuck Boba Fett book. In addition, make your sky more beautiful with Pandoran symbol picture RC Creatures. check it out!

picture : Puzzle Games

Puzzle Games Star Wars: The Mandalorian Spider tank

It really looks like the car designers in star Wars The universe throws anything at the wall they can think of and hopes it sticks. How could anyone think that a towering four-legged infantry AT-AT would be the best way to navigate an icy planet when simply flying over uneven terrain would be easier and less likely to get stuck in wires?

We have similar concerns about the practicality of a tank that looks and moves like a large, many-legged spider, as we saw in Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. On the other hand, this 526-piece set looks a lot of fun to build, and is almost worth the $50 price tag for the three included minifigures: Grogu, a hyper-accessible Bo-Katan Kryze, and Mando himself with his Darksaber at hand. You can Pre-order the Spider Tank set now from the LEGO websitebut you will have to wait until August 1 for it to ship.

picture : Hasbro

Hasbro star Wars: Tusken Black Series head

Many fans may have turned away from Boba Fett book worried about the future star Wars streaming series, but the show did one thing really well: It made all of us rethink our opinions, and sympathize with the Tusken Raiders. Hasbro introduces Tusken Chieftain to its Black Series collection, the Tusken Raider chieftain who captured Fett after escaping from the Sarlacc creature and helped him recover from the ordeal. Available in spring for $25, this number brings a welcome pop of color to Tusken’s unique, but usually cute and beige outfit.

picture : Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro Transformers Takara Tomy Nemesis Prime R5

last summer, Canon has partnered with Takara Tomy for a pair of (non-functional) digital cameras that morph into Autobot leader Optimus Prime, and a Decepticon character named Reflector, whose alternate mode has always been a camera. The games were only made available in Japan, making it difficult for international collectors to find one. Thank God The Hasbro Pulse online store has added a third option, with Nemesis Prime (I think Optimus is an evil person) transforming into a Canon EOS R5 replica at 80% scale, accessories including an AllSpark, a lens hood and a small Canon camera that the robot can use to take pictures. that it Available for pre-order now for $132but won’t ship until January of 2024.

picture : zing

zing symbol picture RC Deluxe and Classic Banshees

With Avatar continuing to suck up a large chunk of the world’s disposable income, there’s a chance kids will be pestering their parents for their very own flying Banshee. Since the creatures only really live in James Cameron’s head, the flying Zing games are probably the best. Two versions are available, each with a flight range of about 200 feet and a built-in six-axis sensor that helps stabilize flapping-wing flight, even when launched by hand.

The $45 RC Classic Banshee has an 11-inch wingspan and simplified flight controls for speed and direction, while the RC Deluxe Banshee measures 14 inches, and adds features like a height limit setting for novice pilots so the toy never rises more than nine feet, acrobatic tricks are turned on Easily via buttons on the wireless controller, sound effects, and notifications spoken through the controller, such as warnings like, “Banshee needs to rest, get back to base,” when battery life is running low.

picture : little tikes

Little Tikes Motorized Cozy Coupe Baby Boat Remote Control

Long before earning a learner’s permit or even stepping into the driver’s seat of a real car, many of us had our first driving experiences in the iconic red and yellow Little Tikes Cozy Coupe, relying on our feet as engine and brake. For the first time, the Cozy Coupe hits the water (at least on purpose) as Little Tikes offers an inflatable version to introduce young children to the fun of boating. It doesn’t just float either. tied at the back Little Tikes Motorized Cozy Coupe Baby Boat Remote Control It is a pair of electric motors and propellers that drive the boat around, and it is controlled by a waterproof remote control that can be operated by parents or children. that it Available now For $98.

picture : ThinkFun

ThinkFun Free Fall DIY Maze Ball Game

If you’ve ever enjoyed the frustration of those Perplexus puzzles, where you guide a small metal ball through an intricate maze contained within a plastic sphere, there’s a good chance that ThinkFun’s new game Freefall will appeal to you, too. Created by Dan Kiltsner, best known for inventing pattern-tracing Bop It games, Freefall has players try to recreate and build 3D mazes based on 2D images, then flip and twist them to guide a marble from the starting cup to the destination cup, without it falling to the ground. The game is Available through Amazon now For $35.