G7 leaders mock Vladimir Putin over picture of riding a horse without a shirt

Leaders of the Group of Seven summit mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday for his infamous image of topless on a horse.

“Jackets on jackets…,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked other world leaders while seated at a round table at the summit in Germany, according to video.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied, “Let’s wait for the picture.”

Johnson responded with a laugh, “We all have to show we’re stronger than Putin.”

“We’re going to get the offer to ride topless,” Trudeau said sarcastically.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “Oh, yes!

“Riding is the best,” she joked.

“We have to show them the chest muscles,” Johnson added rudely.

World leaders have mocked the infamous images of Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing a T-shirt at the G7 summit. Reuters

A photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a shirtless horse is from 2009. AFP/Getty Images

Leaders were referring to a 2009 photo showing Putin riding a shirtless horse with a gold chain and sunglasses.

It was Putin She was photographed several times without wearing a shirt. In 2018, he defended his choice of topless in front of Australian journalists, saying that “there is no need to hide.

“When I’m on vacation, I don’t see a need to hide behind the bush, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” Putin told an Australian journalist.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took several photos while he was naked. AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he sees no reason to hide when he is on vacation. AP

The leaders also discussed ways to retaliate against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Reuters

Discussing more serious issues at the summit, the presidents of the United States, England, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, along with the head of the European Union, discussed ways to punish Putin and Russia for igniting a war with Ukraine in February.

Ban on importing gold from Russia It was a move suggested by the leaders.

US President Joe Biden did not mock Putin, but condemned him for the latest round of missiles fired at Kyiv early Sunday.

“It’s more than their barbarism,” he said.

