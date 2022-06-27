June 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

G7 leaders mock Vladimir Putin over picture of riding a horse without a shirt

G7 leaders mock Vladimir Putin over picture of riding a horse without a shirt

Louie Daves June 27, 2022

Leaders of the Group of Seven summit mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday for his infamous image of topless on a horse.

“Jackets on jackets…,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked other world leaders while seated at a round table at the summit in Germany, according to video.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied, “Let’s wait for the picture.”

Johnson responded with a laugh, “We all have to show we’re stronger than Putin.”

“We’re going to get the offer to ride topless,” Trudeau said sarcastically.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “Oh, yes!

“Riding is the best,” she joked.

“We have to show them the chest muscles,” Johnson added rudely.

Leaders were referring to a 2009 photo showing Putin riding a shirtless horse with a gold chain and sunglasses.

It was Putin She was photographed several times without wearing a shirt. In 2018, he defended his choice of topless in front of Australian journalists, saying that “there is no need to hide.

“When I’m on vacation, I don’t see a need to hide behind the bush, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” Putin told an Australian journalist.

European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
The leaders also discussed ways to retaliate against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Discussing more serious issues at the summit, the presidents of the United States, England, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, along with the head of the European Union, discussed ways to punish Putin and Russia for igniting a war with Ukraine in February.

Ban on importing gold from Russia It was a move suggested by the leaders.

US President Joe Biden did not mock Putin, but condemned him for the latest round of missiles fired at Kyiv early Sunday.

“It’s more than their barbarism,” he said.

