July 25, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Future features Travis Scott at Rolling Loud Miami

Cassandra Kelley July 25, 2022

Travis Scott Got to Rolling Loud after all…another twist on the big party this weekend.

during futureSetting the headline on Saturday, he brought the MC to thunderous applause… and an even stronger performance. Travis ran on at least two of his songs, maybe more, and spent a lot of time on stage.

The crowd loved it… and Travis definitely seemed to be back to his old self in a traditional festive vibe – that’s more comparable to Astroworld than any show he’s done since. For his part, TS was totally pumped… and you could tell he enjoyed being here.

It provided a good test of how concertgoers and festival goers would feel about Travis getting on stage in that capacity again… and the consensus is that they want him there.

While we’re sure the Rolling Loud audience that caught Travis was inflamed, you must be wondering why he wasn’t set to just hold that slot if he was going to be there regardless – similar to kanyewhich also randomly Back Friday night for the appearance of a veil … this is after Bail when scheduled last minute.

We were told the logistics/timing wasn’t right for Trav to do a full setup to his standards, but it seemed like a bit of one was still on the table.

